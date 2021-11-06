Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 51,129 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $13,175,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.64. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $70.68 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.