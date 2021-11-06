Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

WBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBK. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBK traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $17.07. 158,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,690. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Westpac Banking has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.4509 dividend. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

