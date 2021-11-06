Westshore Wealth LLC Invests $263,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.7% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 645 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $6,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $254.71 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $257.53. The company has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.97.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

