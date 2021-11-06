Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $50.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.