Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 43.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $50.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.