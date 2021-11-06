Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to report $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.72 and the highest is $6.02. Whirlpool reported earnings of $6.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $26.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $26.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $24.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $26.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.14. 510,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,059. Whirlpool has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.21 and its 200-day moving average is $222.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $220,608,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $40,247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,079,000 after buying an additional 118,401 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

