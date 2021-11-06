William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

SITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

Shares of SITE opened at $243.95 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $123.49 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total transaction of $3,514,717.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,087. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

