William Blair Comments on ICF International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICF International in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.63. William Blair also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.34. ICF International has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $106.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ICF International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $8,807,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ICF International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

