William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.79.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:GIC opened at $42.19 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.37.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $56,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $44,210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $39,787,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $32,617,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $30,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $131,009.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,950.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 67.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.