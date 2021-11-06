William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

RVLV opened at $81.51 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $82.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.46.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,927,000 after buying an additional 1,848,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 255.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Revolve Group by 306.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 2,756.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,350 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $4,584,405.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,140,150 shares of company stock worth $72,621,678. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

