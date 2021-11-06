William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Sealed Air in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

SEE stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.79. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after purchasing an additional 849,709 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 108.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after purchasing an additional 822,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

