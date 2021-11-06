Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) & Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Head-To-Head Survey

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Wingstop has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wingstop and Kura Sushi USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $248.81 million 19.93 $23.31 million $1.09 152.95 Kura Sushi USA $45.17 million 10.44 -$17.36 million ($1.95) -25.37

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wingstop and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 10.35% -13.51% 18.03% Kura Sushi USA -38.38% -59.81% -19.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wingstop shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wingstop and Kura Sushi USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 6 14 0 2.70 Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00

Wingstop presently has a consensus price target of $179.18, suggesting a potential upside of 7.47%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus price target of $49.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.26%. Given Wingstop’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wingstop is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Summary

Wingstop beats Kura Sushi USA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

