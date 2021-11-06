Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $158.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $166.72 on Thursday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.53. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 175.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 125.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,351.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 281,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

