WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading Up 1.4%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) was up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.30 and last traded at $63.78. Approximately 245,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 361,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 83.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

