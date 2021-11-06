WorkQuest Token Price Hits $0.0567 on Top Exchanges (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $892,456.01 and $47,002.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0567 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded up 111.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WorkQuest Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00051584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.00259981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00097290 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token (CRYPTO:WQT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,732,845 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WorkQuest Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WorkQuest Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WorkQuest Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.