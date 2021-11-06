Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $723.44 or 0.01187775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $245,969.59 and approximately $737.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

