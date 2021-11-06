Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.930-$3.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.67. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $89.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.