Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.17

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.17 and last traded at $85.88, with a volume of 11928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.