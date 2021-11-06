Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.17

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.17 and last traded at $85.88, with a volume of 11928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.24.

WH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.