Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.940-$2.980 EPS.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.86.

XEL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,477,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,445. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $67.81.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

