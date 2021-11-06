Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XBC. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.16.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Shares of XBC stock opened at C$9.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.