XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,508,000 after buying an additional 80,971 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,827,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,630,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

XPO stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.26. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.