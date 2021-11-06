Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.51

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and traded as high as $39.70. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $39.65, with a volume of 251,957 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000.

