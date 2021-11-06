Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their neutral rating on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Xylem’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.30.

NYSE:XYL opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.48. Xylem has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,945,603. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xylem by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,785,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 14.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

