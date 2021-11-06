Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AUY. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 141.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 316,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 191,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 227.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 343,274 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the first quarter valued at about $1,366,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

