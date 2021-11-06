Yara International ASA’s (YARIY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on YARIY. SEB Equities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Yara International ASA from 480.00 to 495.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $262.50.

Shares of YARIY opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.01. Yara International ASA has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

