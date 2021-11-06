Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 16472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Yellow in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $558.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 3.25.

Yellow Company Profile (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

