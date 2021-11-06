Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.88

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.88 and traded as high as C$14.00. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 2,581 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on Y shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Yellow Pages to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.97. The stock has a market cap of C$386.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.27.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$74.59 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.6699999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.