YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

YETI (NYSE:YETI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

YETI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.26.

YETI opened at $107.73 on Thursday. YETI has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,901 shares of company stock worth $6,904,101. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in YETI by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in YETI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,606,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth $1,069,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

