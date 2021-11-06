Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) to post $29.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $121.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.98 million to $121.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $148.42 million to $151.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Couchbase.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.