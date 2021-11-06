Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.02. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Engagesmart.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $1,371,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ESMT opened at $31.60 on Friday. Engagesmart has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

