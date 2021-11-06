Zacks: Analysts Expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.38 and the lowest is $2.07. American Tower posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.78 to $10.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.14.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $36,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $277.83. 1,213,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,759. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.58 and a 200 day moving average of $273.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

