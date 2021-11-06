Zacks: Analysts Expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of Fanhua stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. 189,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fanhua by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

