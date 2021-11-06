Zacks: Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Announce $0.94 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.05. Henry Schein reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.04. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $83.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $90,177,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 73.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Henry Schein by 7.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after acquiring an additional 789,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 84.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after acquiring an additional 641,612 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $38,462,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

