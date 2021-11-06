Zacks: Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will post $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the highest is $2.67. Landstar System reported earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $175.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.88. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $123.16 and a twelve month high of $188.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Landstar System by 12.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 67.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 6.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 161,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

