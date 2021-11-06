Zacks: Analysts Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) will announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.88. NBT Bancorp posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NBTB traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.31. 102,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,324. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.67. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $42.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 319.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 152,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,819,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,816 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 250.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 61,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NBT Bancorp (NBTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.