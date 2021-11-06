Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOOO. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

Shares of DOOO traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.52. The stock had a trading volume of 75,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,043. BRP has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BRP by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after acquiring an additional 868,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 449.2% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after acquiring an additional 353,060 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 45,170.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 239,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

