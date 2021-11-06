Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report earnings per share of $2.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $2.57. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $9.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $172.58 and a one year high of $229.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.77%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.