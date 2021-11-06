Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.03. Duke Energy reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.30. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

