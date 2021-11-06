Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.