Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.45 Million

Analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will report sales of $9.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.80 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $39.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.72 million to $40.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $45.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LPTH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

Shares of LPTH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 327,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,690. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 179,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 148,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,306 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

