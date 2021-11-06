Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). New Relic posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $87.17 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $87.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.94.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,723,994. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.