Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWSC shares. Macquarie started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

PWSC stock opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter worth about $3,940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.