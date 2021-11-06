Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.10.

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,375 shares of company stock valued at $11,609,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $135.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.45 and a 200 day moving average of $116.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $139.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

