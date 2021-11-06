Zacks: Brokerages Expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Announce $3.07 EPS

Analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report $3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.44. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 332.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $8.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $13.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after buying an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $200,355,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after buying an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

