Zacks: Brokerages Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to Announce $2.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce $2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. Honeywell International posted earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,777. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.32 and its 200 day moving average is $224.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its stake in Honeywell International by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4,701.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 148,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 145,571 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $40,117,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

