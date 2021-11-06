Zacks: Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.75 billion. Post reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

POST stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.00. The stock had a trading volume of 295,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,428. Post has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Post by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Post by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Post by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Post by 1,357.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

