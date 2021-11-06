Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.68 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce sales of $10.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.66 million and the highest is $11.87 million. Yatra Online posted sales of $5.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $45.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.90 million to $47.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $79.88 million, with estimates ranging from $70.06 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 85.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.24%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

YTRA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

