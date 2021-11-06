Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “
AMR stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $69.29.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
See Also: What is a Special Dividend?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.