Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

AMR stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.87% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

