Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 40.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth about $159,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

