Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GAIA. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

GAIA opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Gaia has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.79 million, a P/E ratio of 106.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Gaia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gaia by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gaia by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

